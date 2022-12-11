France win high octane quarter final 2-1 against England

Sports

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 01:55 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 03:18 am

France are now one win away from becoming the first team to reach back-to-back finals since Brazil in 2002, and two wins away from becoming the third team to retain the trophy, following Brazil in 1962 and Italy in 1938.

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 01:55 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 03:18 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Defending champions France reached the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 after a dramatic 2-1 win over England in the last quarter-final at Al Bayt Stadium.

France took the lead after 17 minutes, while England were still complaining about a foul not called on Bukayo Saka. Tchouameni's 25-yard low shot flew just inside the post and past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after Antoine Griezmann rolled the ball invitingly into his path.

England eventually got going, pushing and probing but not with much precision, and France keeper Hugo Lloris was quick off his line to save at Kane's feet before parrying another drive from England's captain. Bukayo Saka was then tripped by Tchouameni, and Kane smashed the penalty high beyond Tottenham Hotspur teammate Lloris to equal Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals.

France responded with Griezmann swiping in a cross that Giroud brilliantly reached in front of Maguire and headed into the net for his fourth goal of the tournament. England were given another chance via VAR when Theo Hernandez knocked down Mason Mount, but Kane's spot kick sailed over the crossbar six minutes from time.

England pushed for an equaliser, but Marcus Rashford's added-time free kick fizzed just over the bar, sealing England's seventh defeat in ten World Cup quarter-final appearances.

France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Moroccans became the first African team to reach the semifinals at the World Cup by beating Portugal 1-0.

