France seal top spot in 'group of death', Portugal squeeze into last 16 after 2-2 draw

Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo helped holders Portugal squeeze into the last 16 of the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday in a dramatic conclusion to Euro 2020 Group F.

World champions France won the group by one point from Germany in second with Portugal third, level on points with Germany.

On a dramatic night at Euro 2020, former Real Madrid team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo (30) and Karim Benzema (45+2) converted controversial penalties to leave the two sides locked at 1-1 at half time.

However, Benzema's second of the night (47) - given after VAR had adjudged him to be onside - sent Portugal bottom of the group and crashing out of the tournament for a short while, before Ronaldo converted his second penalty (60) - his fifth goal of the tournament - to keep his side's Euro dreams alive.

Portugal, who occupied every single position in the group at certain times throughout the game, looked on course for a showdown with England at Wembley, but Germany's late equaliser against Hungary secured them second spot, meaning Fernando Santos' side will face Belgium in the last 16 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the point sees France, who were already qualified for the last 16, secure the top spot in the group and set up a tie with Switzerland.