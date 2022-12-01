France file complaint to FIFA after Griezmann goal disallowed

Sports

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 06:30 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 06:34 am

Related News

France file complaint to FIFA after Griezmann goal disallowed

"We are writing a complaint after Antoine Griezmann's goal was, in our opinion, wrongly disallowed. This complaint has to be filed within 24 hours after the final whistle," the FFF said in a statement.

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 06:30 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 06:34 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

France are filing a complaint to FIFA after a last-gasp equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed following a video review after the final whistle of their World Cup match against Tunisia, the French federation said on Wednesday.

Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage time but the goal was ruled out as the forward was offside when Aurelien Tchouameni sent the ball into the area

The ball was deflected by a Tunisian defender into the path of Griezmann, who was onside at that point, but the effort was disallowed and Tunisia won the game 1-0.

"We are writing a complaint after Antoine Griezmann's goal was, in our opinion, wrongly disallowed. This complaint has to be filed within 24 hours after the final whistle," the FFF said in a statement.

Tunisia were eliminated from the tournament while France advanced top of Group D into the last 16 and they will face Poland on Sunday.

The FFF did not specify whether the complaint was over the goal itself or the fact it was ruled out after the final whistle.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

France Football Team / Antoine Griezmann / VAR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

22h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

21h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

7h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

9h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

9h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending