France end Morocco's dream run, face Argentina in the final

France set up a World Cup final against Argentina after goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani secured a 2-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday.

Didier Deschamps' side became the first defending champions since Brazil in 1998 to return to the final at the next edition with another efficient performance at Al Bayt Stadium.

It will be France's fourth World Cup final in seven editions and they are hoping to become the first team since Brazil 60 years ago to retain the trophy when they take on Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

That will be billed as a showdown between Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, but this match was not about the latter's individual brilliance.

Instead, France's victory was down to a team effort against a Moroccan side who will now face Croatia in Saturday's third-place play-off.

France were met by deafening whistles when in possession from the huge Moroccan support but they silenced the crowd with the early opener, Hernandez netting with an acrobatic volley at the back post after Mbappe's shot was deflected. Hernandez's opener, timed at four minutes and 39 seconds, was the fastest World Cup semi-final goal since 1958 when Vava struck for Brazil against France.

Remarkably it was also just the second goal conceded by Morocco at this World Cup and the first scored by an opposition player.

France kept on the pressure, but that didn't bring any reward until substitute Kolo Muani's 79th-minute second ensured France's bid to become just the third side to retain their global crown continued into Sunday's final against Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe saw his efforts getting blocked twice, the second deflection falling to the left-back to expertly finish at the back post.

Olivier Giroud smashed a left-footed strike against Yassine Bounou's right post before whipping wide from a glorious opportunity after Jawad El Yamiq denied Mbappe with a last-ditch clearance.

El Yamiq almost levelled with a sensational overhead kick from Hakim Ziyech's corner on the stroke of half-time, only to be denied by a stretching Hugo Lloris and his right post.

Morocco had started the first half the stronger and began the second the same way, with wave after wave of attacks coming on the French goal, but without much in the way of genuinely clear chances being created. Les Bleus remained strong and Lloris and the centre-backs in front of him still managed to repel everything that came into the box.

The Atlas Lions were ultimately made to rue not making the most of their pressure, especially in a would-be sliding doors moment when substitute Abderrazak Hamdallah jinked his way through but crucially hesitated as things opened up for him and missed the chance to shoot.

It then wasn't long before Kolo Muani had put France out of reach in a killer blow. Mbappe, who wasn't absolutely flying overall, was again involved as he beat several Morocco defenders. As with the first goal it was his deflected shot that made the opportunity and the sub turned it in as Morocco's fairytale run came to an end.

Kolo Muani's goal was the third-quickest goal for a substitute in World Cup history (44 seconds after coming on).

44 - Randal Kolo Muani has scored the third-quickest goal for a substitute in World Cup history (44 seconds after coming on), only behind Morales in 2002 (16 seconds) and Sand in 1998 (26 seconds). Quick. pic.twitter.com/3x3ePscG24— OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 14, 2022

France narrowly edged past England in an enthralling quarter-final and were again ruthless against Morocco, recording their fourth straight World Cup semi-final victory (also in 1998, 2006 and 2018).

Walid Regraguis's Morocco had defeated Belgium, Spain, and Portugal en route to the last four after resolute defensive performances, but France proved too great a hurdle.

Nayef Aguerd, Roman Saiss, and Noussair Mazraoui were all injury doubts heading into this clash. All were initially named in the XI, but Aguerd did not appear, Saiss bowed out before half-time and Mazraoui was replaced at the break.

A fitness gamble by Regragui did not pay off, with Mazraoui winning just one of his six duels before his half-time removal and Saiss' injury almost costing Morocco as Giroud broke away to strike the post in the first half.

The final test for Les Bleus awaits in the form of Lionel Messi and Argentina as they aim to join Italy (1938) and Brazil (1962) as the only sides to successfully retain their crown while Morocco face Croatia in a third-place play-off on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium.