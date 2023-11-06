Fourth umpire explains Mathews dismissal: '2 minutes had passed before strap became an issue'

Sports

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 09:28 pm

Related News

Fourth umpire explains Mathews dismissal: '2 minutes had passed before strap became an issue'

Holdstock pointed out that two minutes had already passed before Mathews asked for a helmet change.

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 09:28 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock explained why Angelo Mathews was given "timed out" after failing to get ready to face the first ball on time. According to the ICC World Cup playing conditions, batters need to get ready to play the first ball in two minutes which Mathews failed due to an equipment malfunction. 

"The ICC World Cup Playing Conditions supersede the MCC Laws of Cricket. When it comes to timed out, at a fall of wicket or even a retirement of a batsman, the incoming batter has to be in position and ready to receive the ball within two minutes or his other partner to receive the ball in two minutes," Holdstock said.

Holdstock pointed out that two minutes had already passed before Mathews asked for a helmet change. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have certain protocols here within the PCT where the TV umpire at the fall of a wicket, he basically monitors the two minutes and he'll then relay the message through to the onfield umpires. In the instance this afternoon, the batter wasn't ready to receive the ball within those two minutes even before the strap became an issue for him," he said.

Holdstock confirmed that it was Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's captain, who appealed for the dismissal. 

"In the Playing Conditions, the fielding captain requested or initiated the appeal to Marais Erasmus who was the standing umpire that he wanted to appeal for timed out. Just after the strap came loose, the fielding captain can basically request to appeal for a timed out," he said.

"I think, as a batsman, you need to make sure that you have all your equipment in place in order to make sure you get here because you actually have to be ready to receive the ball within two minutes, not ready to prepare or take your guard. Technically, you should be there within 50 seconds to make sure all those things are in place before you actually receive the ball."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

35m | Panorama
Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

7h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

1h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

9h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1d | TBS World