Fourth umpire explains Mathews dismissal: '2 minutes had passed before strap became an issue'

Fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock explained why Angelo Mathews was given "timed out" after failing to get ready to face the first ball on time. According to the ICC World Cup playing conditions, batters need to get ready to play the first ball in two minutes which Mathews failed due to an equipment malfunction.

"The ICC World Cup Playing Conditions supersede the MCC Laws of Cricket. When it comes to timed out, at a fall of wicket or even a retirement of a batsman, the incoming batter has to be in position and ready to receive the ball within two minutes or his other partner to receive the ball in two minutes," Holdstock said.

Holdstock pointed out that two minutes had already passed before Mathews asked for a helmet change.

"We have certain protocols here within the PCT where the TV umpire at the fall of a wicket, he basically monitors the two minutes and he'll then relay the message through to the onfield umpires. In the instance this afternoon, the batter wasn't ready to receive the ball within those two minutes even before the strap became an issue for him," he said.

Holdstock confirmed that it was Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's captain, who appealed for the dismissal.

"In the Playing Conditions, the fielding captain requested or initiated the appeal to Marais Erasmus who was the standing umpire that he wanted to appeal for timed out. Just after the strap came loose, the fielding captain can basically request to appeal for a timed out," he said.

"I think, as a batsman, you need to make sure that you have all your equipment in place in order to make sure you get here because you actually have to be ready to receive the ball within two minutes, not ready to prepare or take your guard. Technically, you should be there within 50 seconds to make sure all those things are in place before you actually receive the ball."