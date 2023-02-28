Four of the best - Tests won after following on

28 February, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 02:29 pm

Four of the best - Tests won after following on

The Black Caps became just the fourth side to win after having been asked to follow on in 146 years of Test cricket, during which time 2,494 matches have been played.

Four of the best - Tests won after following on

New Zealand beat England by one run on Tuesday in one of the most dramatic Tests in history.

The Black Caps became just the fourth side to win after having been asked to follow on in 146 years of Test cricket, during which time 2,494 matches have been played.

Here's a list of the matches won by a team after following on.

-- 14 December, 1894 (at Sydney): England 325 and 437 (f/o) bt Australia 586 and 166 by 10 runs

-- 16 July, 1981 (at Headingley, Leeds): England 174 and 356 (f/o) bt Australia 401-9dec and 111 by 18 runs

– 11 March, 2001 (at Kolkata): India 171 and 657/7dec (f/o) bt Australia 445 and 212 by 171 runs

-- 28 February, 2023 (at Wellington): New Zealand 209 and 483 (f/o) bt England 435-8dec and 256 by 1 run

