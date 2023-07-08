Fortune Barishal sign Tamim for BPL 2024 after Shakib departure

Tamim Iqbal is set to lead Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024. Mizanur Rahman, the owner of the Barishal side, confirmed that Tamim signed a one-year contract on Saturday.

The announcement came four days after Shakib Al Hasan, who led Barishal in the last two seasons, joined Rangpur Riders on a two-year contract.

Fortune Barishal reached the final of the BPL 2022 and also made the top four of the 2023 edition.

Tamim notably skippered Barishal in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, a local tournament held behind closed doors because of Covid-19. Tamim was the second-highest run-getter of that tournament, only behind Litton Das.

In the BPL, Tamim has previously played for Chittagong Kings, Chittagong Vikings, Dhaka Platoon, Duronto Rajshahi, Comilla Victorians, Minister Dhaka and Khulna Tigers.

Tamim is the highest run-getter in the history of the BPL with 2930 runs in 88 innings. He averages 38.1 in the tournament and strikes at 122.6.