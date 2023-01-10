Fortune Barishal change their plan as Shakib named permanent captain

Fortune Barishal have changed their initial plan to choose captain match by match and named Shakib Al Hasan the permanent skipper for the rest of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The franchise confirmed the news through a press release on Tuesday just before their match against Rangpur Riders.

The franchise initially said that they would pick a captain based on each match. But they withdrew from this plan after one match.

"Shakib Al Hasan will lead the Fortune Barishal side. And officially he is the captain of the team," a Fortune Barishal statement said.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz captained the side in their first game against Sylhet Strikers which they lost by six wickets. Shakib put up an excellent show with the bat but the missed catches cost the win against Mashrafe-led Sylhet.