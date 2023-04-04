Former world champion Amir Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test

Sports

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

Former world champion Amir Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test

Former light-welterweight world champion Khan, 36, announced his retirement in May after his sixth-round stoppage defeat to fellow Briton Brook on Feb. 19 but would be unable to return to the ring until April 2024.

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 06:46 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years after the prohibited substance ostarine was detected in his sample following his fight against Kell Brook last February, the UK Anti-Doping agency said on Tuesday.

Former light-welterweight world champion Khan, 36, announced his retirement in May after his sixth-round stoppage defeat to fellow Briton Brook on 19 February but would be unable to return to the ring until April 2024.

The UKAD website states that ostarine is a drug designed to have similar effects to testosterone. It is present on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list as an anabolic agent and is prohibited in sport at all times.

Khan, who had expressed concerns over a lack of drug testing before his fight against Brook, accepted that he broke anti-doping rules but said it was not intentional.

An independent tribunal accepted Khan's argument and ruled out "deliberate or reckless conduct" in a written decision dated Feb. 21, 2022, and imposed a two-year ban from all sport due to "strict liability".

"Strict liability means Athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample," UKAD chief executive Jane Rumble said.

Khan's ban began on 6 April, 2022 and will expire on 5 April next year.

Others

Boxing / Amir Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: ISPR

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

3h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

7h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

8h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana. Illustration: Augustin Anjan

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

4h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

4h | Tech Talk
Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

6h | TBS Stories
Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka