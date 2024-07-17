Former Sri Lankan cricketer shot dead in front of wife and children

According to local police, Niroshana was with his wife and two children when an unidentified person opened fire at him.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer shot dead in front of wife and children

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana, 41, was shot dead at his residence in Ambalangoda, a small town in Galle district, on Tuesday night (July 16), reported local media.

According to local police, Niroshana was with his wife and two children when an unidentified person opened fire at him. Police are yet to nab the suspect. A thorough investigation is currently on, but the motive behind the crime remains unclear.

A right-arm fast bowler who was more than a handy batter down the order, Niroshana was rated as a rising talent during his playing days.

He played 12 first-class games and 8 List A matches for the Galle Cricket Club between 2001 and 2004, scoring more than 300 runs and picking up 19 wickets.

He made his debut for the Sri Lankan U19 side in 2000 and played under-19 Test and ODI cricket for two years.

He also captained the Sri Lankan U19 team in 10 games. Players like Farveez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews, and Upul Tharanga played under him and went on to represent Sri Lanka at the highest level.

Niroshana's career, however, never took flight. He played his last competitive cricket match in December 2004.

 

Sri Lanka to host India in a white-ball series

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are preparing to host India for a white-ball series. After a disappointing T20 World Cup, where the Wanindu Hasaranga-led side failed to advance from the group stages, Sri Lanka will take on the champions of the tournament in a three-match T20I series followed by an ODI series comprising three matches.

The series will begin on July 27 with the T20Is. It will also mark a new chapter in Indian cricket as head coach Gautam Gambhir will make his debut. This will also be the first big series after the T20I retirement of stalwart Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Indian selectors are set to announce a new T20I captain with an eye on the 2026 T20 World Cup at home. It is likely to be a toss-up between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

