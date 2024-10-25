Former Marseille, Morocco midfielder Barrada dies aged 35

Former Marseille, Morocco midfielder Barrada dies aged 35

Former Olympique de Marseille midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada has died at the age of 35, the club said on Thursday, with the Moroccan federation (FRMF) describing his death as a "great tragedy".

No official cause of death has been announced for the France-born player who earned 26 caps for Morocco and was part of the side that reached the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations final in 2011.

"The club would like to offer its sincerest condolences to his family and share their grief," Marseille, where Barrada spent two years, wrote on X.

Barrada also played for Spanish side Getafe and had stints in Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates before retiring in 2021. He also played for Paris St Germain's reserve side.

"Paris St Germain extends its sincerest condolences to his family and friends," PSG wrote on X.

