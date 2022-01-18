Former KKR player claims he was offered INR 40 lakhs to fix matches

Rajagopal Sathish, a 40-year-old, lodged a police complaint in Bengaluru, claiming he was offered a sum of INR 40 lakhs to fix matches. As per a report in The Indian Express, Satish told the police he was approached by an Instagram user, who goes by the name Bunny Anand.

The report further stated that Sathish didn't take the money.

"On January 3, a person named Bunny Anand contacted Satish on Instagram and messaged him luring to pay INR 40 lakhs and told that two players have already agreed to the offer," the complaint read.

Chief of BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) Shabbir Khandwawala revealed that Rajagopal Sathish has approached the BCCI and ICC earlier, police have noted down the details of this whole case and investigation will soon be underway.

"The player approached us and ICC and informed us that someone had approached him on Instagram. We took details of the case and told our ACU officer to file a police complaint in the matter. We are just a facilitator and now police will look into the case," Khandwawala was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Sathish has played for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and was also part of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

For the unversed, Sathish last played in the IPL back in 2016. In total, he played 34 games in the cash-rich league and scored 270 runs overall.

He now plays for Chepauk Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

As per the report, the police believes the money was offered to fix matches in TNPL, before adding that the cricketer had also approached the cricket governing body, BCCI, in this regard.

Meanwhile, a special team has been formed to catch the accused, who police are suspecting to be in Bengaluru.