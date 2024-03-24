Former Kenya captain and 2003 World Cup semifinalist Collins Obuya retires

Kenyan cricket all-rounder and former captain Collins Obuya announced his retirement Saturday, he notably led his country to an historic semi-final spot at the 2003 World Cup.

Obuya's final match was a 106-run defeat to Uganda in the third-place play-off at the African Games, where the Kenyan opener was clean bowled for a duck by Cosmas Kyewuta.

"I have decided to retire from the game after 23 years. It's been a big honor playing for Kenya," said Obuya, 42, who scored 184 runs in the competition in Ghana.

He is best remembered for his 13 wickets, and a career best five for 24 in a 53-run win against Sri Lanka, in the 2003 World Cup where he led Kenya to the semi-finals for the first time.

His exploits led him to be signed by English county side Warwickshire on a one-year contract and become the first Kenyan international cricketer to play for a county team.

During his career, Obuya - who relinquished the Kenya captaincy in 2013 - scored 2,044 runs in 104 one-day international matches and took 35 wickets.