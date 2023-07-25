Former India captain says Harmanpreet 'crossed limits', urges BCCI to take 'strict action'

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

Former India captain says Harmanpreet 'crossed limits', urges BCCI to take 'strict action'

Harmanpreet was left visibly dismayed with the umpire's decision that resulted in her dismissal during the Indian chase, although she did not clarify in her contentious post-match presentation ceremony comments exactly what calls it is that she didn't agree with.

Hindustan Times
25 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 03:11 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Harmanpreet Kaur's comments and actions during and after the thrilling third ODI between India and Bangladesh has been almost universally panned by former cricketers and commentators. The match ended in a rare tie, leading to the two teams having to share the series trophy. 

Harmanpreet was left visibly dismayed with the umpire's decision that resulted in her dismissal during the Indian chase, although she did not clarify in her contentious post-match presentation ceremony comments exactly what calls it is that she didn't agree with.

After the ceremony, Harmanpreet could be gesticulating as she and Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana stood with the trophy. She could be seen continuing to talk as the two teams stood together with the trophy, which led to Sultana eventually leading her team off from the joint photograph.

Harmanpreet's actions drew sharp criticism from the Indian and Bangladesh camps and the latest to lay into the Indian captain is pioneering former women's skipper Diana Edulji. Eduji said that she was "very disturbed by the visuals" from the game.

"Cricketers reacting to a bad umpiring decision, though not ideal, is nothing new. To a certain extent, one can be pardoned since when you get out in a crunch match, sometimes it is difficult to control the emotions. Harmanpreet isn't the first cricketer to show dissent and the ICC rightly imposed sanctions on her. I understand wrong decisions were made. We have seen wrong decisions in the past too, not only in women's cricket but in men's cricket too," said Edulji in her column for the Indian Express.

"However, what happened post-game was not needed, all the more because Harmanpreet is the Indian captain. She has set a bad example for her teammates. I say that because juniors look up to seniors and this, over a period of time, can impact the team culture. This makes Harmanpreet's behaviour all the more unacceptable," Edulji, who played 20 Test matches and 34 ODIs between 1976 and 1993, further said.

Edulji said that while Harmanpreet's conduct could be explained by the fact that she was not happy with the result, to suggest that the umpires were working with the opposition team was not acceptable. "It was deplorable to see Harmanpreet call the umpires to pose with the Bangladesh team, suggesting that they were part of the team and playing for them. I am aware that Harman is hot-tempered, and maybe her ugly conduct was because she wasn't able to score runs. But she crossed the limit that day as she continued to protest during the presentation ceremony," said Edulji.

Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur / Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / India Women's Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

17m | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

4h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

4h | TBS World
Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

21h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up