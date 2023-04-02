Former India all-rounder Durani dies at 88

Durani, a left-hand batsman and left-arm spinner, played 29 tests for India between 1960 and 1973, scoring 1,202 runs and bagging 75 wickets. He was popular for his talent for hitting sixes.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Former India all-rounder Salim Durani, who was known for his match-winning ability, died at the age of 88 on Sunday, PTI news agency reported.

Durani, a left-hand batsman and left-arm spinner, played 29 tests for India between 1960 and 1973, scoring 1,202 runs and bagging 75 wickets. He was popular for his talent for hitting sixes.

ESPN Cricinfo website reported that Durani had undergone proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Durani, calling him a "cricketing legend".

"He made a key contribution to India's rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

Durani was the first cricketer to receive the Arjuna award, the second-highest sporting honour in India. Born in Afghanistan, he was among very few Indian cricketers who were born abroad.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri described Durani as "easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India", while Jay Shah, secretary of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said he was "one of Indian cricket's crown jewels".

