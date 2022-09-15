Former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf passes away at 66

Former Pakistani elite panel umpire Asad Rauf passed away in Lahore after suffering a heart arrest. Rauf has a 66-year-old age. He officiated 64 Tests (49 on-field and 15 on-air), 139 ODIs, and 28 T20 Internationals.

Rauf, who was added to the ICC's elite panel in 2006, was one of Pakistan's most well-known umpires in the middle of the 2000s. He presided over his first Test the year before, and he has been a member of the ODI panel since 2004, having presided over his first ODI in 2000.

Along with Aleem Dar, he was a well-liked character on the circuit who contributed to enhancing the standing of Pakistani umpires prior to the neutral umpire era. However, his professional career was abruptly ended in 2013 when Mumbai police listed him as a "wanted accused" in their probe into the IPL spot-fixing scam, which Rauf had been officiating. Rauf left India prior to the conclusion of that IPL season, but the ICC withdrew him from the Champions Trophy that came after. Later that year, he was also removed from the ICC's elite panel, despite the ICC's insistence that this was not because his name had surfaced in the investigations.

Rauf played for National Bank and Railways during his lengthy first-class career as a middle-order hitter, averaging 28.76 from 71 first-class games.