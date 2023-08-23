Former England wicketkeeper Foster joins New Zealand's World Cup staff

Reuters
23 August, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 03:15 pm

Former England wicketkeeper Foster joins New Zealand's World Cup staff

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former England wicketkeeper James Foster has been appointed as an assistant coach on New Zealand's World Cup staff, while former England batsman Ian Bell will also feature in the team's rotating staff in the lead-up to the tournament.

Foster, a T20 coaching expert, will link up with the Black Caps for a one-day series against England starting on 8 September before rejoining the squad for the World Cup in India starting in October.

Multiple Ashes winner Bell will join as an assistant coach for the T20 series against England starting next week and remain on staff for the following ODI series against England and Bangladesh.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who has enjoyed huge success coaching in the Indian Premier League, will also link up with the squad for the ODI series against world champions England.

Former Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq will be New Zealand's spin bowling coach for the Bangladesh test series in December, having joined the squad for the white-ball tour of Pakistan in April.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead will sit out the Bangladesh tour after the World Cup, with Luke Ronchi stepping in for the test series starting on 28 November.

Team manager Simon Insley said the coaching additions would balance workloads and bring fresh ideas to the group.

"Following the T20 team's departure to the UAE (on 12 August), the team will be on the road right through until 16 December when the test team returns, ahead of a busy home summer," he said in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

