Former England player Ballance named in Zimbabwe squad for Ireland T20Is

Sports

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 06:39 pm

Related News

Former England player Ballance named in Zimbabwe squad for Ireland T20Is

In the 2006 Under-19 World Cup, Ballance played for Zimbabwe. However, he moved to England and participated in 39 games (23 Tests and 16 ODIs). Ballance was dropped from the England team following the Nottingham Test matchup with South Africa in July 2017.

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 06:39 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former England batter Gary Ballance has been selected to play for Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series against Ireland that will take place at the Harare Sports Club this month. 

In the 2006 Under-19 World Cup, Ballance played for Zimbabwe. However, he moved to England and participated in 39 games (23 Tests and 16 ODIs). Ballance was dropped from the England team following the Nottingham Test matchup with South Africa in July 2017.

Following the allegations regarding "institutional racism" at the Yorkshire county club, Ballance also found himself embroiled in a controversy. 

The 33-year-old Ballance earlier agreed to a two-year contract with Zimbabwe cricket to compete on both the national and international stages.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and can't wait to start work with some great coaches and talented players," Ballance said earlier.

"The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new-found passion and excitement for the game," he added. 

Zimbabwe squad for Ireland T20Is: Craig Ervine (captain), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams

Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket Team / Ireland Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

9h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

7h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

6h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

1h | TBS Insight
Ghanaian man reportedly world’s tallest man?

Ghanaian man reportedly world’s tallest man?

3h | TBS World
Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

20h | TBS Stories
Is Pori Moni a victim of domestic violence?

Is Pori Moni a victim of domestic violence?

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night