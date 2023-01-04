Former England player Ballance named in Zimbabwe squad for Ireland T20Is

Former England batter Gary Ballance has been selected to play for Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series against Ireland that will take place at the Harare Sports Club this month.

In the 2006 Under-19 World Cup, Ballance played for Zimbabwe. However, he moved to England and participated in 39 games (23 Tests and 16 ODIs). Ballance was dropped from the England team following the Nottingham Test matchup with South Africa in July 2017.

Following the allegations regarding "institutional racism" at the Yorkshire county club, Ballance also found himself embroiled in a controversy.

The 33-year-old Ballance earlier agreed to a two-year contract with Zimbabwe cricket to compete on both the national and international stages.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and can't wait to start work with some great coaches and talented players," Ballance said earlier.

"The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new-found passion and excitement for the game," he added.

Zimbabwe squad for Ireland T20Is: Craig Ervine (captain), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams