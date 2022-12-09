Former England batter Gary Ballance signs two-year-deal with Zimbabwe

Sports

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 04:14 pm

Related News

Former England batter Gary Ballance signs two-year-deal with Zimbabwe

Balance represented England 39 times after debuting in 2013 but hasn't played since 2017, opening the door for a return to international cricket in the land of his birth.

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 04:14 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Gary Ballance has signed a two-year contract to play domestic cricket in Zimbabwe and for the national team, a day after his departure from Yorkshire was confirmed.

Ballance, who hasn't played first-team cricket since September 2021, was born in Zimbabwe before moving to England as a schoolboy, by which point he had already turned out for Zimbabwe at the 2006 Under-19 World Cup.

He then represented England 39 times after debuting in 2013 but hasn't played since 2017, opening the door for a return to international cricket in the land of his birth.

The 33-year-old had a contract at Yorkshire until 2024 but asked to be released from the deal. He has agreed not to represent another County Championship side in 2023 but in any case, having signed to play as a local in Zimbabwe, could now only play county cricket as an overseas player.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and can't wait to start work with some great coaches and talented players," said Ballance.

"The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new-found passion and excitement for the game.

"I have kept in touch with a number of people within Zimbabwe cricket over the years and it has been great to watch their recent progress especially." 

Dave Houghton, Zimbabwe's head coach, is married to the cousin of Ballance's father, and he suggested earlier this year that Ballance might be prepared to switch his allegiance.

Hamilton Masakadza, Zimbabwe Cricket's director of cricket, added: "We are elated to have Gary, an immensely talented and experienced cricketer, back home where it all started for him.

"He is a great addition to our domestic and international set-up and we are looking forward to him making a massive difference for us."

In a statement announcing his Headingley exit, Yorkshire said his departure comes amid "challenges he has faced to his mental health".

More recently, Ballance was at the centre of the allegations of made by Azeem Rafiq. Rafiq accused Ballance of using racist language towards him across two spells at Headingley, charges which after accepting led to his indefinite suspension from England selection. He later apologised to Rafiq.

"On a personal level, I have gone through a challenging period – and after much discussion, I decided, together with my family, that it would be right to make a change," said Ballance. "I asked the club if it was willing to release me from my contract, and I am grateful for its understanding as we have reached an agreement.

"The support Yorkshire has given me off the pitch over the past year has been fantastic and I am appreciative of the club's help, but I hope that my decision will mean that my career can have a fresh start."

His last senior outing for Yorkshire came against eventual champions Warwickshire in September last year, scoring 58 and 21 at Headingley.

A return appeared to be in the offing last summer when he turned out in three second XI matches in July, scoring centuries against Essex and Derbyshire, but no further outings were forthcoming.

Speaking in September, Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson insisted he was confident Ballance would represent the club again.

Managing director Darren Gough said: "We are sad to see Gary go, but he leaves with our best wishes. 

"He has been a mainstay of our side for many years, and a superb batsman. As a club, we recognise that the last 18 months have been difficult for Gary, for numerous reasons, and the most important thing for him is to get better and play again.

"He felt he could not do this at Headingley, and we agreed to his request reluctantly but knowing that it was the right decision for him personally."

     

Cricket

Gary Balance / England Cricket Team / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

4h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

4h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

40m | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

18h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

19h | TBS Stories
Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos