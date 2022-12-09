Former England batter Gary Ballance signs two-year-deal with Zimbabwe

Gary Ballance has signed a two-year contract to play domestic cricket in Zimbabwe and for the national team, a day after his departure from Yorkshire was confirmed.

Ballance, who hasn't played first-team cricket since September 2021, was born in Zimbabwe before moving to England as a schoolboy, by which point he had already turned out for Zimbabwe at the 2006 Under-19 World Cup.

He then represented England 39 times after debuting in 2013 but hasn't played since 2017, opening the door for a return to international cricket in the land of his birth.

The 33-year-old had a contract at Yorkshire until 2024 but asked to be released from the deal. He has agreed not to represent another County Championship side in 2023 but in any case, having signed to play as a local in Zimbabwe, could now only play county cricket as an overseas player.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and can't wait to start work with some great coaches and talented players," said Ballance.

"The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new-found passion and excitement for the game.

"I have kept in touch with a number of people within Zimbabwe cricket over the years and it has been great to watch their recent progress especially."

Dave Houghton, Zimbabwe's head coach, is married to the cousin of Ballance's father, and he suggested earlier this year that Ballance might be prepared to switch his allegiance.

Hamilton Masakadza, Zimbabwe Cricket's director of cricket, added: "We are elated to have Gary, an immensely talented and experienced cricketer, back home where it all started for him.

"He is a great addition to our domestic and international set-up and we are looking forward to him making a massive difference for us."

In a statement announcing his Headingley exit, Yorkshire said his departure comes amid "challenges he has faced to his mental health".

More recently, Ballance was at the centre of the allegations of made by Azeem Rafiq. Rafiq accused Ballance of using racist language towards him across two spells at Headingley, charges which after accepting led to his indefinite suspension from England selection. He later apologised to Rafiq.

"On a personal level, I have gone through a challenging period – and after much discussion, I decided, together with my family, that it would be right to make a change," said Ballance. "I asked the club if it was willing to release me from my contract, and I am grateful for its understanding as we have reached an agreement.

"The support Yorkshire has given me off the pitch over the past year has been fantastic and I am appreciative of the club's help, but I hope that my decision will mean that my career can have a fresh start."

His last senior outing for Yorkshire came against eventual champions Warwickshire in September last year, scoring 58 and 21 at Headingley.

A return appeared to be in the offing last summer when he turned out in three second XI matches in July, scoring centuries against Essex and Derbyshire, but no further outings were forthcoming.

Speaking in September, Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson insisted he was confident Ballance would represent the club again.

Managing director Darren Gough said: "We are sad to see Gary go, but he leaves with our best wishes.

"He has been a mainstay of our side for many years, and a superb batsman. As a club, we recognise that the last 18 months have been difficult for Gary, for numerous reasons, and the most important thing for him is to get better and play again.

"He felt he could not do this at Headingley, and we agreed to his request reluctantly but knowing that it was the right decision for him personally."