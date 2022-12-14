Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff airlifted to hospital after car crash

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff was taken to a hospital after a car crash during the filming of an episode of the BBC's "Top Gear" show, the broadcaster said on Tuesday, with The Sun newspaper reporting his injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the programme's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, south of London.

"Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," a BBC spokesperson told Reuters.

"All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too," a source told The Sun. "Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards.

"Filming has been postponed for now and all anyone cares about is Freddie recovering."

All-rounder Flintoff quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, having also tried out a career in boxing in between.

He was named man of the series in the 2005 Ashes for his heroic effort in helping England to their first Ashes win in 18 years.

Flintoff, considered to one of England's greatest all-rounders after Ian Bottham, reprisented the country in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and 7 T20Is scoring more than 7000 runs and picking up 400 wickets across formats.