Former cricketer Yousuf Rahman's pictorial book 'Eye on the Ball' launched

Sports

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 12:47 am

Former Bangladesh cricketer Yousuf Rahman launched his book 'Eye on the Ball' - a pictorial book on cricket with a special focus on Bangladesh - at a private event in Dhaka.

Several international cricketing icons contributed writing to the 352-page book, which is narrated by Bangladesh's first centurion and contains over 500 photographs.

Former West Indies player and Bangladesh's 1997 ICC Trophy-winning coach Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge flew to Dhaka as part of the book project to attend the book launch, as did former Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza. Former Pakistani great Zaheer Abbas was also scheduled to arrive, but he was unable to fly due to medical reasons.

'Eye on the Ball' is a unique book that contains writings from several international cricketers in Bangladesh. Apart from Sir Gordon, Hamilton, and Zaheer the other notable contributors to the book are Trevor Chappel and Dav Whatmore from Australia, Andy Pycroft from the ICC Elite Panel, Callie Barlow (wife of late Eddi Barlow), John Barclay the opening batter of MCC that toured Bangladesh in 1977, Pakistani cricket journalist Osman Samiuddin.

Among the Bangladeshi, the key contributors are Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Gazi Ashraf Lipu, Aminul Islam Bulbul, Ishtiaque Ahmed, Nazmun Noor Robin, Khandakar Nazrul Quader.

Bangladeshi sports photojournalist Shamsul Hoq Tanku has played a vital role in providing impactful images for the book.

Yousuf Rahman, Sir Gordon, and Hamilton are also scheduled to have an open public discussion on the book at the Dhaka Lit Fest at 12.30 pm on Sunday where the book will also be made available for readers.
Eye on the Ball will be available in the country through various book outlets like BookWorm, Bengal Boi, Rokomari, and Pathok Shamabesh while it can also be purchased online from Daraz.

Members of the first Bangladesh cricket team of 1977 which played against MCC, were present at the book launch along with several other former Bangladesh cricketers as guests.
 

