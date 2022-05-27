Former coach Langer slams Cricket Australia politics

Sports

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 03:52 pm

Related News

Former coach Langer slams Cricket Australia politics

Langer led Australia to their first T20 World Cup title last year before overseeing a 4-0 demolition of England in the Ashes but he was offered only a short-term extension this year.

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 03:52 pm
Former coach Langer slams Cricket Australia politics

Justin Langer has criticised the politics at Cricket Australia (CA), four months after he resigned from his role as national team coach.

Langer led Australia to their first T20 World Cup title last year before overseeing a 4-0 demolition of England in the Ashes but he was offered only a short-term extension this year.

Leading former Australia players, including Langer's team mates Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, had expressed sadness at his treatment.

Langer said that after he quit he recalled a conversation with CA's interim chairman Richard Freudenstein, who was not pleased with the media coverage favouring the former batsman.

"The first thing he said to me was 'It must make you feel so good that all your mates are supporting you in the media,'" Langer said at a Chamber of Commerce event in Perth, as reported by Australian media.

"I said, 'Yeah, it is, acting chairman. But with all due respect, those mates are also the all-time greats of Australian cricket. They are the fabric of Australian cricket, they are Australian cricket.

"So yeah, I'm glad my mates are looking after me. Imagine if you had have'.

"Ironically, the last six months of my coaching career were the most enjoyable period of 12 years of coaching. Not only did we win everything, but I had energy, I had focus and I was happy -- besides the bullshit politics."

CA was not immediately available for comment.

Langer's resignation came a day after his England counterpart Chris Silverwood left his job and the Australian was linked with the vacant role which eventually went to New Zealander Brendon McCullum.

"I've never spoken to English cricket," Langer said. "The thought of coaching England... mate!"

Cricket

Justin Langer / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

4h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

4h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

6h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

29m | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

39m | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

5h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide