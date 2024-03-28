Former China coach Li Tie pleads guilty to taking over $10 million in bribes

Sports

AFP
28 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 10:06 pm

Related News

Former China coach Li Tie pleads guilty to taking over $10 million in bribes

His former boss, the discredited Chinese Football Association chairman Chen Xuyuan, was jailed for life this week for taking bribes worth $11 million.

AFP
28 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 10:06 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former China football coach and ex-Everton midfielder Li Tie pleaded guilty on Thursday to accepting over $10 million in bribes, a court said, part of a broader crackdown on corruption in Chinese football.

His former boss, the discredited Chinese Football Association chairman Chen Xuyuan, was jailed for life this week for taking bribes worth $11 million.

China's legal system is tightly controlled by the ruling Communist Party and courts have a near-100 percent conviction rate in criminal cases.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Local journalists gathered in front of the court in central Hubei province where 46-year-old Li's case was heard.

Li, who was China coach from January 2020 until December 2021, is accused of giving and taking bribes, as well as participating in match fixing, the Hubei court said in a statement Thursday.

Li accepted more than 77 million yuan ($10.7 million) in bribes from 2017 to 2021, including during his time working as coach for the Wuhan Zall club, the court said.

"Li Tie made his final statement, pleaded guilty and expressed remorse," the court said, adding that a sentence would be announced at a later date.

Li, who played in the Premier League 34 times between 2002 and 2004, featured in a documentary aired by state broadcaster CCTV in January about widespread corruption in Chinese football.

CCTV regularly airs confessions by criminal suspects before they have appeared in court, a practice widely condemned by rights groups.

In the programme, Li said he had arranged nearly $421,000 in bribes to secure the head coach position, and helped to fix matches when he was a club coach in the Chinese Super League.

"I'm very sorry. I should have kept my head to the ground and followed the right path," said Li.

"There were certain things that at the time were common practices in football."

Li played nearly 100 games for China.

Football

China Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

14h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

14h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

2h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

5h | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

6h | Videos
Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

4h | Videos