Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division club Cruzeiro

Sports

Reuters
19 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 12:59 pm

Related News

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division club Cruzeiro

Ronaldo, who played for Cruzeiro as a teenager in the early 1990s before going on to become one of the most successful centre forwards in footballing history, did the deal with the help of Brazilian investment bank XP.

Reuters
19 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 12:59 pm
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division club Cruzeiro

Retired Real Madrid and Brazil striker Ronaldo has bought a controlling stake in his former club Cruzeiro, the player and the club said on Saturday.

Ronaldo, who played for Cruzeiro as a teenager in the early 1990s before going on to become one of the most successful centre forwards in footballing history, did the deal with the help of Brazilian investment bank XP.

The transaction, which was done through Ronaldo's Tara Sports company and is still subject to what the bank called "a series of conditions," sees the 45-year-old invest 400 million reais ($70 million) in the Belo Horizonte club, which has spent two years in Brazil's second division.

"I am so happy to have concluded this operation," Ronaldo said in a video posted by the Cruzeiro president, adding, while holding one of the club's blue shirts, that he wants to "give back to Cruzeiro and take them where they deserve to be."

"We have a lot of hard to work to do. There's nothing to celebrate yet but we bring a lot of hard work and the ambition to make Cruzeiro great again."

It is the second foray into management for the former PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona and Corinthians striker. Ronaldo bought a 51% stake in Spanish club Real Valladolid in 2018.

Neither he nor Cruzeiro provided any significant details but XP said in a statement "it seeks to help the Brazilian football industry with professionalisation, capitalization and opening new opportunities."

Ronaldo posted a blue heart and a fox - the Cruzeiro mascot - on Twitter, and a club spokesperson confirmed the deal.

Cruzeiro also told the fans they were "phenomenal", in a reference to Ronaldo's nickname as a player, "Ronaldo Fenomeno".

The deal comes a few months after the Brazilian Congress sanctioned a law allowing football clubs, historically fan-owned and closed off to outside investors, to become businesses.

"This is the first bit of business in a relevant new front for the investment banking market in Brazil, the country of football," said Jose Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP.

"I have no doubt this is transformational in the history of Brazilian sport. We will have clubs that are stronger, with the capacity for global investment. Brazilian football will never be the same again."

Football

Cruzeiro / Ronaldo Nazario

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

20m | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

1h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

2h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec