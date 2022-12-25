Former Brazil boss Tite robbed in Rio street

Sports

TBS Report
25 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 04:47 pm

Former Brazil boss Tite robbed in Rio street

TBS Report
25 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 04:47 pm
Former Brazil boss Tite robbed in Rio street

According to Brazilian newspaper O Globo, former Brazil manager Tite was allegedly robbed in a Rio street and yelled at by the thief after his nation was eliminated from the World Cup.

Tite, who had been in charge of the Brazil team since 2016 and had even guided them to Copa America victory three years prior, resigned after their shocking quarterfinal World Cup loss to Croatia.

After their disappointment in Qatar, Brazil, one of the favorites to win the tournament, had returned home.

The Brazil team under his coaching won the 2019 Copa America and placed second the following year. However, they lost to Belgium or Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cups of 2018 and 2022, respectively.

Brazil is currently searching for a replacement for Tite, and after Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti passed them by, they are reportedly eyeing Jose Mourinho, the manager of Roma.

