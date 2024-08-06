Former BCB members hope for better governance from cricket board under new government

A number of former board members led by Rafiqul Islam Babu, a former director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) who also served as the chairman of the grounds and facilities committee appeared in front of the BCB office at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

They brought banners which had various demands with their main point being that the BCB should continue under the leadership of competent organisers. They think that during the Awami League government, there have been widespread irregularities and corruption in BCB. Their demands should be confirmed through a fair investigation.

Two former national team captains and former selectors Minhajul Abedin Nannu and Habibul Bashar were present at this time.

The general secretary of the cricketers' organisation and former cricketer Debabrata Pal, Sajjad Hossain, an official of Partex Sporting Club, Sabbir Ahmed, an official of Legends of Rupganj, joint editor of Prime Doleswar Mushtaq Hossain, Mohammedan official Tarikul Islam Tito, former national team cricketer Shahadat Hossain Rajib, former BCB Two councillors Ziaur Rahman and Borhan Uddin and many others.

Rafiqul Islam said, "After 2012, I came to BCB again demanding the appointment of qualified organisers. I came to talk to the CEO of BCB but I didn't find him. Our demand is to remove unqualified organisers from the BCB and bring qualified cricket organisers here. If in future nepotism or irregularities occur in BCB, it should be properly investigated.

He hoped now things would get better with a new government in charge: "I hope after everything BCB will run properly, BCB employees will work without fear and nothing untoward will be allowed to happen here.'

In the current situation, the organisers expressed concern about how everything in cricket will be managed in the absence of BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon. Like the BCB president, the directors of the board were also not in office. Organisers also expressed concern about how various departments of BCB will continue in their absence.

After standing in front of the BCB office for a while, Rafiqul Islam and the organisers led by him went inside and sat in the BCB meeting room. At that time, they expressed their interest in meeting BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, although they could not meet him. Nannu and Bashar were with them in the meeting room. Nannu told reporters, "Let good governance be established in BCB." Bashar said, "I hope for a good day."