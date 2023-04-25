Former Bangladesh tennis player Shovon Jamaly dies at 55

Former Bangladesh tennis player Shovon Jamaly, a, breathed his last on Tuesday (25 April) in Canberra, Australia.

He was 55.

Shovon will be buried in Canberra, according to family members.

He was the son of Masud Hasan Jamaly, former general secretary of the Bangladesh Tennis Federation.

Shovon was a three-time National Tennis Champion and two-time National Doubles Champion, and he represented the country in the Davies Cup, the Junior US Open, and the Junior Wimbledon.

He represented Bangladesh in the Davies Cup on 10 occasions between 1986 and 1999. He played a total of 53 matches in the competitions and boasted 25 wins.