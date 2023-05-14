Former Bangladesh bowling coach Heath Streak critically ill with cancer

Sports

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 02:03 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Heath Streak, one of the greatest Zimbabwe cricketers and former Bangladesh bowling coach Heath Streak is currently undergoing treatment in Johannesburg for liver and colon cancer. 

"Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected Oncologists in South Africa. He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field," a statement from his family read.

"The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes. There will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time. Any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour."

"Heath has colon and liver cancer (Stage 4). All I know at this stage is Heath's immediate family was called to go to him in South Africa and I am not sure on any details thereof. I did message Heath and he did respond but I'm sure at this stage the family will want privacy. It sounds like the cancer is spreading pretty quick cause last week he was fishing. Heath is my mentor and did a lot of good things for a lot of people and basically saved my life and career. We just pray he will be ok," Zimbabwe all-rounder and Streak's close friend Sean Williams told Cricbuzz on Saturday. 

Zimbabwe's Sports Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Heath Streak is on his last legs. Family en route to South Africa from the UK.. Seems only a miracle will save him now. Prayers up."

David Coltart, former Zimbabwe Minister of Education, Sport, Arts & Culture, and a human rights lawyer, wrote: "This is a call to prayer warriors in #Zimbabwe and beyond. Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers our nation has ever produced, is extremely ill and needs our prayers. Please could we all be in prayer for him and his family."

Streak has 455 international wickets across formats in a 12-year career for Zimbabwe. 

He was the bowling coach of Bangladesh from 2014 to 2016. 

 

