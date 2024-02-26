Former Bangladesh analyst takes dig at Hathurusingha after head coach's ‘circus’ remark on BPL

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Former Bangladesh performance analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran has taken a dig at head coach Chandika Hathurusingha a day after the latter slammed the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country's premier franchise-based T20 tournament, calling it a "circus".

"We [Bangladesh] don't have a proper T20 tournament," Hathurusingha told ESPNCricinfo recently. "This sounds very odd. When I am watching the BPL, I sometimes turn off the TV. Some players are not even of the [required] class. I have a big issue with the current system."

"The ICC need to step in. There has to be some regulations. A player is playing one tournament and then he is playing another tournament. It is like a circus. Players will talk about opportunities, but that's not right. People will lose interest. I have lost interest," he added.

Chandrasekaran, working as an analyst for Rangpur Riders in the BPL, on Monday posted a picture of him posing with Imran Tahir, Mohammad Nabi, Dwaine Pretorius, James Neesham, Tom Moores, Brandon King, Abu Hider and Ripon Mondol. The caption read, "Circus is fun when you have these men with you." 

Chandrasekaran left the Bangladesh job in November last year.

