Former Argentina and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez retires from football

Carlos Tevez has confirmed his retirement from professional football at the age of 38 following the death of his father.

Tevez played in the Premier League from 2006 until 2013 with West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City.

He had most recently been playing at home in Argentina with boyhood club Boca Juniors.

Tevez cited the loss of his father in early 2021 as a key part of his decision to stop playing, despite having offers to continue, including in MLS.

"I have retired, it is confirmed," he said in an interview with America TV on Friday night. "They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that's it, I have given everything.

"Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan."

Tevez earlier this year revealed his struggles with his weight, admitting he had been 'eating and drinking too much' after leaving Boca.

'I eat empanadas and drink fernet and wine - whatever I want,' he said. 'I take care of myself a little, but I now have an extra three or four kilos. I get up a little late. I can't imagine going back to training and running.

'I used to get up at 6am to go training. I would arrive first and be the last to leave. But I don't have the strength to do that now.'

Tevez began his career with Boca Juniors before moving to Corinthians and then to West Ham, where he controversially scored the winning goal on the final day of the season in 2007 to keep the Hammers in the Premier League.

His goal at Old Trafford saw West Ham avoid relegation at the expense of Sheffield United, who lodged a complaint regarding the ownership of the player.

Sheffield United first appealed to have their Premier League place reinstated before seeking damages and eventually reached an out-of-court settlement with West Hammers, worth around £20million.

The Premier League had fined West Ham £5.5 million in the signing of Tevez and his compatriot Javier Mascherano.

The following year he joined United following a legal dispute with West Ham over the ownership of the player.

Tevez was a cult hero at Old Trafford as he was part of the side which won back-to-back league titles and the Champions League in 2008.

His status at United quickly turned from hero to villain, however, as he left to join cross-town rivals City, resulting in the infamous 'Welcome to Manchester' banner.

Tevez helped City claim their first trophy in more than three decades when they lifted the FA Cup in 2011 and then the league title in 2012.

The combative frontman made the switch to Juventus in 2013 after four years at City, and spells at Boca and Shanghai Shenhua in China followed before he returned to Argentina in 2018.

Tevez also won 76 caps for Argentina, scoring 13 goals and finishing as a runner-up at three editions of the Copa America.