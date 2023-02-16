In-form Hridoy earns maiden call-up as Bangladesh announce squad for first two England ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the first two ODIs of next month's three-match series against England.

The team, led by the returning Tamim Iqbal, features uncapped batter Towhid Hridoy. The youngster has been in superb touch at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The series will be Chandika Hathurusingha's first assignment in his second stint as Bangladesh head coach.

The first and second ODIs take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka with the third scheduled at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy