In-form batter Hridoy out for two weeks with injury

Sylhet Strikers batter Towhid Hridoy picked a penetrating wound while fielding against Dhaka Dominators on Tuesday and has been ruled out for two weeks.

The incident happened in 11.2 overs during Dhaka Dominators chase. Rejaur Rahman Raja was the bowler with Dhaka batter Nasir Hossain on strike. Hridoy was fielding at point.

Hridoy received eight stitches and the medical team advised two weeks' rest with dressing and follow-up every alternative day.

Hridoy already has three match-winning fifties in the tournament and his absence at the top of the order will be a major blow to Sylhet.