Forget the controversies and focus on football at Qatar World Cup: Zidane

Sports

BSS
25 October, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 02:29 pm

Related News

Forget the controversies and focus on football at Qatar World Cup: Zidane

When asked about the World Cup, which will begin on November 20 after more than a decade of controversy since Qatar was named as host, Zidane said the focus should now be on the sport "for all those fans who just want to watch the football".

BSS
25 October, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 02:29 pm
FILE PHOTO: Football - La Liga Santander - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - February 9, 2020 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane before the match. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Football - La Liga Santander - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - February 9, 2020 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane before the match. Reuters

French World Cup-winning hero Zinedine Zidane said Monday it was "time to forget the controversies and focus on the football" at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, despite calls to boycott the tournament over the Gulf state's rights record and treatment of migrant workers.

"I hope France have a great tournament but I don't know yet if I will go to Qatar," former Real Madrid coach Zidane, 50, said as he attended the unveiling of his own wax figure at the Musee Grevin in Paris.

When asked about the World Cup, which will begin on November 20 after more than a decade of controversy since Qatar was named as host, Zidane said the focus should now be on the sport "for all those fans who just want to watch the football".

"In any case, it doesn't matter what we say, it will never be enough, or true or the right thing to say," added Zidane, who was accompanied by his parents, his wife and children.

Zidane, who helped lead France to glory at the 1998 World Cup on home soil, was an ambassador for Qatar's successful bid to stage the tournament.

When the tiny country was named as host by FIFA in 2010 he declared himself "very pleased" with the decision.

 

Football

Zinedine Zidane / Qatar World Cup 2022 / FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

52m | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

5h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

37m | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

4h | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

8h | Videos
Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

8h | Videos
Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka