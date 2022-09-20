Bangladeshi female footballer Sanjida Akhter expressed her joy and gratitude as the national women's football team secured its maiden win at the South Asian Football Federation (Saff) Women's Cup.

"YES! YES! YES! We made history & clinched our maiden SAFF Women's Championship title with a 3-1 victory over Nepal," Sanjida Akhter posted on her official Facebook page along with the team's photos with the trophy.

"We are South Asian Champion Now. Thanks for your supporting," she added in the post.

Netizens expressed their joy and congratulated the team on their win.

"Here's to a many more! Love, respect and salute!" commented one on the post.

Popular writer Anisul Hoque commented: "Congratulations! My daughters!"

"Bangladesh is proud of you sisters!!! Woman football team has made Bangladesh very proud!!! Congratulations," commented another Facebook user.

History was made as the Saff Women's Championship was won by Bangladesh for the first time on Monday (19 September) at the Dasarath Rangasala in Kathmandu after a thrilling 3-1 victory over Nepal.

After substitute striker Shamsunnahar Jr. gave Bangladesh an early lead, Krishna Rani Sarkar scored twice to put Bangladesh ahead and win the South Asian championship.

Hosts Nepal, who were playing in their fifth competition final gave a strong fight in the final. After securing a 2-0 lead in the first half on a soggy field in front of a large crowd, Bangladesh came under intense pressure from their opponents. The hosts eventually managed to get a goal back in the 72nd minute with a strong diagonal shot.

However, Krishna, who put Bangladesh 2-0 up in the 42nd minute of the game after Shamsunnahar Jr. scored in the first, secured Bangladesh's victory. In the 77th minute, it was another deft finish from her as she netted home past the Nepal goalkeeper after receiving a brilliant through-ball from Monika Chakma.

As a result, Bangladesh won the Saff Championship for the first time in the sixth edition, ending India's five-year dominance. The runners-up medal was presented to the hosts Nepal for the fifth time.

Sabina Khatun, the captain of Bangladesh, finished the competition as the highest scorer with eight goals. After scoring 23 goals throughout the competition, Golam Rabbani Choton's team's sole blemish was the goal they conceded in the final.

Although Bangladesh had previously won age-level matches in women's South Asian football, this was the first time they had done it at the senior level, and it was also the first time they had defeated India and Nepal, the top two teams in the area.

Bangladesh had previously advanced to the final in 2016, but India ultimately defeated them 3-1.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated all players, coach and the manager of the Bangladesh women's team for the win.