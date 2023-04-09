Son first Asian to 100 Premier League goals

Football

Reuters
09 April, 2023, 03:20 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:23 am

Son's 100th Premier League goal, a superb curler in the 10th minute, had given Spurs the lead against the run of play but Brighton levelled through Lewis Dunk in the 34th.

Reuters
09 April, 2023, 03:20 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:23 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tottenham's Son Heung-min scored his 100th Premier League goal with a sublime 10th-minute curler -- the first Asian player to reach that milestone.

Brighton were by far the better side and had two goals ruled out although the biggest talking point until Kane's 79th-minute winner was an altercation between Tottenham caretaker manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Both men were red-carded in the second half following a melee which had been brewing since the Italian pair exchanged angry words before kickoff.

England striker Kane at least sent the Spurs fane home happy as his deflected shot from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg beat Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Victory kept Tottenham in fifth place with 53 points but they have played a game more than Manchester United in fourth and Newcastle United who both have 56 after wins on Saturday.

Brighton's hopes of gate-crashing the top-four took a big knock and they dropped to seventh with 46 points.

Son Heung-min / Tottenham Hotspur / Premier League

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Photo: Collected

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Collected
