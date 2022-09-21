Over 1.5 crore taka as reward for the Saff winners

Football

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:18 pm

Related News

Over 1.5 crore taka as reward for the Saff winners

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:18 pm
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Vice President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Ataur Rahman Manik has announced a Tk50 lakh reward for the Bangladesh Women's football team who won the South Asian Football Federation (Saff) Women's Championship on Monday.

Ataur, also chairman of Toma Group, was present at the airport to receive the victorious footballers.

He told the media that he has allocated Tk50 lakh as a reward for the Saff champions.

He said that this would garner motivation for them and further inspire them to carry on their good performances.

"I hope this will inspire them further. We have seen most of the girls come from very underprivileged backgrounds and the way they performed that night on the pitch, and to do that consistently across multiple tournaments is a great feat. They have done us proud," added the BFF vice president.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered to build a new home for the goalkeeper Rupna Chakma. 

Confirming the news, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, "Instructions have been given from the Prime Minister's Office to construct Rupana Chakma's house as soon as possible. Immediately we sent an LGED engineer and a Naniachar Upazila Nirbahi Officer there. The house construction work has started from Wednesday." 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a cash reward of Tk50 lakh for the team. The BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon lauded the success of the female footballers.

"The women's football team has made the whole nation proud with its exceptional performance and historic achievement. As a mark of our appreciation and support for their effort, I am declaring Tk50 lakh for the entire team on behalf of the BCB," Nazmul was quoted in the BCB statement.

Sharmin Salam, the wife of BFF senior vice-president Salam Murshedy and chairman of Envoy Group, also announced a reward of Tk50 lakh for the footballers.

"We are very happy and proud. The whole nation is celebrating (the success). They are coming to the BFF house and it's been telecast live. She watched that and made the decision (of rewarding the team)," Murshedy said.

The Mymensingh district administration announced a total reward of two lakh taka for the families of eight women footballers of Kalsindur. Each family will get 25 thousand taka each.

Sanjida, Maria Manda, Sheuli Azim, Marzia Akhter, Shamsunnahar, Tahura, Sajeda, and Shamshunnahar Jr represented Bangladesh women's football are from this village.

Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque said, "On behalf of the district administration, the families of eight women footballers will be given 25 thousand taka."

Top News

Bangladesh Women's Football Team / SAFF Women's Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

10h | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

11h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

3h | Videos
Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

3h | Videos
Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination