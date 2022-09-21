Over 1.5 crore taka as reward for the Saff winners

Vice President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Ataur Rahman Manik has announced a Tk50 lakh reward for the Bangladesh Women's football team who won the South Asian Football Federation (Saff) Women's Championship on Monday.

Ataur, also chairman of Toma Group, was present at the airport to receive the victorious footballers.

He told the media that he has allocated Tk50 lakh as a reward for the Saff champions.

He said that this would garner motivation for them and further inspire them to carry on their good performances.

"I hope this will inspire them further. We have seen most of the girls come from very underprivileged backgrounds and the way they performed that night on the pitch, and to do that consistently across multiple tournaments is a great feat. They have done us proud," added the BFF vice president.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered to build a new home for the goalkeeper Rupna Chakma.

Confirming the news, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, "Instructions have been given from the Prime Minister's Office to construct Rupana Chakma's house as soon as possible. Immediately we sent an LGED engineer and a Naniachar Upazila Nirbahi Officer there. The house construction work has started from Wednesday."

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a cash reward of Tk50 lakh for the team. The BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon lauded the success of the female footballers.

"The women's football team has made the whole nation proud with its exceptional performance and historic achievement. As a mark of our appreciation and support for their effort, I am declaring Tk50 lakh for the entire team on behalf of the BCB," Nazmul was quoted in the BCB statement.

Sharmin Salam, the wife of BFF senior vice-president Salam Murshedy and chairman of Envoy Group, also announced a reward of Tk50 lakh for the footballers.

"We are very happy and proud. The whole nation is celebrating (the success). They are coming to the BFF house and it's been telecast live. She watched that and made the decision (of rewarding the team)," Murshedy said.

The Mymensingh district administration announced a total reward of two lakh taka for the families of eight women footballers of Kalsindur. Each family will get 25 thousand taka each.

Sanjida, Maria Manda, Sheuli Azim, Marzia Akhter, Shamsunnahar, Tahura, Sajeda, and Shamshunnahar Jr represented Bangladesh women's football are from this village.

Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque said, "On behalf of the district administration, the families of eight women footballers will be given 25 thousand taka."