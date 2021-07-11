Messi-Neymar: A never-ending friendship 

11 July, 2021, 09:15 am
Lionel Messi and Neymar shared a long embrace after the Brazilian sought out his friend to congratulate him following the end of the Copa America final.

Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Messi finally got his hands on an international trophy, with Argentina winning their first piece of silverware since 1993 by beating Brazil at Maracana.

Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The 34-year-old had been involved in three previous Copa America finals, losing to Brazil once and Chile in 2015 and 2016.

At the final whistle, Messi's teammates all ran towards their countryman to celebrate with him, lifted him up in the air and were clearly as happy for their teammate as themselves.

Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

But it wasn't just his colleagues who congratulated him as former Barcelona teammate Neymar sought out his friend and the pair shared a long embrace.

It is no secret that ex-Barcelona teammates - Lionel Messi and Neymar – are very good friends.

The superstar forwards spent four years playing alongside each other at Barcelona and formed one of the most fearsome attacking tridents in history with Luis Suarez.

Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

They forged a strong bond at Camp Nou which continued even after Neymar sealed a world-record £198million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

While speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Neymar reckoned his friendship with Messi is on the line. Hailing Messi as the best in the world, Neymar confessed that whenever Brazil did not play a certain tournament – he always rooted for Messi's Argentina.

