Hamza Choudhury says he is open to playing for Bangladesh

Bangladeshi-origin English footballer Hamza Choudhury has said that he is open to playing for Bangladesh, admitting he would be "more than proud" and "honoured" to represent the nation.

In a wide-ranging interview with the first British-Bangladeshi to play English professional football, Anwar Uddin MBE, Choudhury spoke about his journey in football, inclusion in the game, and issues affecting British South Asian representation, reports Sky Sports.

Former England U21 international Choudhury has Bangladeshi and Grenadian heritage. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a Bangladeshi upbringing, and is the only British-Bangladeshi ever to play Premier League football.

Asked if he would ever flirt with the idea of playing for Bangladesh, Choudhury said: "Yeah I think so, I definitely think so."

"I want to see how well I do in the next couple of years, but I'd be more than proud, more than honoured to go and play for Bangladesh, and almost have more of a reach, going back there more regularly," he said.