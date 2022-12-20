FIFA rankings: Brazil still No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup

The Argentine football team received a deserved bump in FIFA's updated men's world rankings but failed to surpass Brazil for the top spot despite winning the 2022 World Cup title since 1986 in Qatar 2022.

Brazil have held the number one position since February this year by dethroning Belgium and despite the team's elimination from the tournament in the quarterfinals, Argentina's World Cup victory was not enough to overtake them.

The La Selecao won three games and lost to Cameroon in the group stage and then were eliminated after losing to Croatia in penalties in the quarterfinals.

As per ranking rules, shootout wins are worth fewer points than regulation-time wins and had France or Argentina won within 120 minutes, including 30 minutes of extra time, they would have gone to number one.

Argentina and France have moved up one spot to second and third place, respectively, according to ESPN.

Belgium, which failed to make it past the group stage, slid down two places to fourth. Meanwhile, England remains in fifth place following their quarterfinal performance.

The Netherlands, another quarterfinalist, dropped two places to sixth. Croatia's third-place finish secured them the seventh position, moving up five spots.

However, Italy dropped to eighth place after failing to qualify for the World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal remains ninth and unchanged, while Spain drops three places to 10th.

Morocco and Australia both have climbed 11 places. Morocco is ranked 11th and is the top-ranked African team, while Australia is ranked 27th.