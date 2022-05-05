FIFA confirms World Cup playoffs schedule

Global soccer governing body FIFA confirmed that the intercontinental playoffs for the World Cup will be played at Doha's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on 13-14 June.

Asian rivals Australia and United Arab Emirates meet in a playoff at the same venue on 7 June, with the winner to meet Peru on 13 June.

The winner of the Peru clash goes into Group D with world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Costa Rica play Oceania champions New Zealand on 14 June for the final place at the World Cup in November and December, with the winner to slot into Group E with Spain, Germany and Japan.

Both the intercontinental playoffs kick off at 9pm local time.