Argentines hail Bangladesh celebrating Fifa World Cup win

The fervour of Argentina and Messi's historic world cup victory against France was aptly felt in Bangladesh, the country with an eccentric La Albiceleste fan base. The warmth of Bangladeshi fans celebrating the Latin American country's triumph from thousands of miles away was not just felt but was once again acknowledged wholeheartedly by Argentina.

The Argentina football team shared a video of Bangladeshi fans celebrating the Qatar world cup win on their official Twitter account to thank them for their support.

"Thank you Bangladesh 🤩

Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful!"

Meanwhile, Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's mother Celia Cuccittini expressed her delight to the people of Bangladesh for their overwhelming support of her son.

"Thank you for loving Messi. I am so happy," she told a Bangladeshi reporter while leaving the stadium.

In this world cup, Bangladeshi football fans drew special attention worldwide, especially from Argentina, for their passion and love of football.

FIFA and Argentine media praised Bangladeshi fans for their undying passion for football. Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni, ahead of their round of 16 game against Australia, attended the press conference and lauded the Bangladeshis for their overwhelming support for the Argentina football team.

"It makes us proud that people in Bangladesh are supporting Argentina like that. We'll give our best. It's football, anything can happen, but the feeling is good," he said.

An Argentine sports journalist Andrés Yossen, who is working for Aire de Santa Fe media outlet in Argentina, also showered Bangladeshi fans with love for their overwhelming support in the Qatar World Cup. Like many Argentine nationals, he appreciated the support from Bangladeshi football lovers in multiple Twitter posts.

In a tweet on 5 December, he shared an image of a Bangladeshi fan who painted his entire house in blue and white, the colour of Argentina's flag.

"This boy in Bangladesh made dream come true. The ENTIRE house was painted light blue and white. And here we are thinking about whether or not to celebrate the triumphs... My God," the caption read.

Este muchacho en Bangladesh hizo el sueño del Fino.



Se pintó la casa ENTERA de celeste y blanco. Y acá estamos pensando si festejar o no los triunfos... Dios mío. pic.twitter.com/zPQGajCMjD— 🌟Andrés 🌟 Yossen🌟 🇦🇷 (@FinoYossen) December 4, 2022

Yossen shared his support for the Bangladesh Cricket team after it defeated India in a recent ODI match.

Andrés Yossen also wrote about the supporter base of Bangladesh for the Argentina football team in the media portal.

"This inexplicable passion also transcends borders that, although they were known, the phenomenon that it means for those societies that feel in Lionel Messi and company a reason to feel Argentine. In Bangladesh, the streets have been overflowing with people as if it were the Obelisk of the Federal Capital or Bulevar y Rivadavia, if we were located in the city of Santa Fe," read one of his articles.

