Argentina overtake Brazil as the new No 1 team in FIFA rankings

The Argentine men's national football team are back at the summit of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking for the first time in over six years.

The world champions (1st -- up 1) leapfrogged Brazil (3rd -- down 2) after enjoying friendly wins over Panama and Curaçao while their age-old rivals lost to Morocco.

Meanwhile, France (2nd -- up 1) also moved past the Brazilians after beating the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in their opening UEFA EURO qualifiers, reports world media.

To put things into perspective, continental competitions have been responsible for much of this month's ranking movement.

Serbia (25th, up 4), Scotland (36th, up 6) and Romania (46th, up 6) made significant gains on the back of notable EURO successes, Algeria (34th, up 6) and Egypt (35th, up 4) profited from wins in CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and Canada (47th, up 6) entered the top 50 after back-to-back Concacaf Nations League victories.

The biggest climbers are -- Central African Republic (122nd, up 10), who enjoyed a double-digit rise on the back of successive wins that have left them well-placed to qualify for a first-ever AFCON.

But while Namibia (106th, up 7), Malaysia (138th, up 7), and Gambia (120th, up 6) also enjoyed a month to remember, Cameroon (42nd, down 9) endured the most significant drop after picking up just one point from a possible six in a doubleheader against the Namibians.