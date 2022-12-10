Agony for Brazil, ecstasy for Argentina

Football

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 10:47 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On a night where one South American giant fell, another one marched on as the first two quarter-finals of the World Cup concluded.

Brazil were defeated 4-2 on penalties after things ended 1-1 in extra time in the first match of the day while Argentina also needed penalties in a dramatic affair to win.

The Netherlands came back from the brink at 2-0 down to make it 2-2 but then lost 4-3 on penalties 

Goodbye Brazil

Brazil vs Croatia

Croatia, the 2018 runners-up came through their second consecutive shootout after beating Japan also on penalties in the last 16 and will now face either the Netherlands or Argentina who play each other later.

In an evening filled with tension and drama, Brazil superstar Neymar thought he had won the game when he rifled in an extra-time goal for the five-time world champions.

Croatia substitute Bruno Petkovic's left-footed equaliser three minutes from the end of extra time drew his side level, breaking Brazilian hearts in Doha's Education City Stadium.

The Croats kept their composure from the penalty spot as Brazil's Marquinhos and Rodrygo failed to convert.

Croatia initially refused to be intimidated by their more illustrious opponents and in the first half successfully stifled most Brazil moves early.

Apart from a weak Vinicius Jr. shot, Brazil had little else to offer in terms of attack with Neymar off the pace and shut out by a hard-working backline.

It was Croatia who looked sharper, more skilled in their passing game and with a precise game plan, and by the end of the first half they had the upper hand in terms of possession.

The Brazilians, who have now lost four of their last five World Cup quarter-finals all to European opposition, enjoyed a much better start to the second half and came close again in the 66th when Lucas Paqueta was denied by Livakovic.

Emi Martinez the penalty hero in Argentina's dramatic quarterfinal win against Netherlands

Argentina vs The Netherlands

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez saved penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis before Lautaro Martinez scored the winning spot kick to secure them a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished 2-2 after 120 minutes.

In a scrappy half-hour of extra time with the scores level, Enzo Fernandez rattled the post in the closing seconds while Martinez and German Pezzella also had efforts blocked or parried away as Argentina desperately pushed for a winner.

The Netherlands had rarely troubled Argentina during the match before substitute Wout Weghorst's header 10 minutes later sparked them into life and he rolled the ball past goalkeeper Emi Martinez deep into stoppage time to send the game into extra time.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi had superbly set up Nahuel Molina for their first-half opener, threading a sublime pass through the Dutch defence, before coolly slotting in a penalty in the 73rd minute after Denzel Dumfries fouled Marcos Acuna.

Argentina will next face Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties earlier, on Tuesday for a place in the final.

