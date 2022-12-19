After FIFA final loss to Argentina, Macron consoles French footballers

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday consoled players of the football team as they were downhearted after the loss in the FIFA World Cup final to Argentina.

Macron went to the field in Qatar's Lusail Stadium, where the match was taking place, to console the team after its fretting defeat in the final penalty shootout.

In a video clip, which emerged amid Argentina revelry following the match, Macron can be seen comforting the French footballer Kylian Mbappe, visibly disheartened by the loss despite him scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Photo: Collected

The French President tweeted in support of the French football team and also congratulating Argentina for its win.

"Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory," he said.

Bravo à l'équipe de France pour son parcours et sa combativité dans cette Coupe du Monde. Vous avez fait vibrer la Nation et les supporters du monde entier. Félicitations à l'Argentine pour sa victoire. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 18, 2022

Macron also shared a video where he was seen encouraging the French football team inside the dressing room surrounded by dejected players after the match was finished.

Argentina made a remarkable 4-2 victory in the intensely fought World Cup final. Argentine talisman Lionel Messi rounded off his World Cup career with the ambitious 'Maradona moment'. He scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw to claim a third World Cup title.