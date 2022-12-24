Football legend Pelé's daughter shares moving photo with her father in hospital

Sports

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

Football legend Pelé's daughter shares moving photo with her father in hospital

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 04:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Brazilian football legend Pelé's  daughter Nascimento shared an emotional update on her father's health on Friday on Instagram, along with a photo of herself hugging her father in his hospital bed.

"We continue to be here, in fight and in faith. One more night together," wrote Kely Nascimento.

Pele was readmitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 29 November for a respiratory infection as he continues to fight cancer.

Pelé's health had worsened, and he would now require greater care due to the progression of his cancer, CNN reported, citing hospital statement.

Nascimento posted earlier in the week that her father would spend Christmas in the hospital.

"Our Christmas at home has been suspended. We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay (at the hospital), with all the care that this new family … Einstein gives us!!" Nascimento wrote in a post on Wednesday. 

The former football player had had Covid-19, despite being vaccinated "with all doses," and because the chemotherapy had made him more fragile, he contracted a lung infection, Nascimento explained earlier. 

 

Top News / World+Biz

Football legend Pele / Pele / hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

1h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

7h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

6h | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

1d | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

22h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards