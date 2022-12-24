Football legend Pelé's daughter shares moving photo with her father in hospital

Brazilian football legend Pelé's daughter Nascimento shared an emotional update on her father's health on Friday on Instagram, along with a photo of herself hugging her father in his hospital bed.

"We continue to be here, in fight and in faith. One more night together," wrote Kely Nascimento.

Pele was readmitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 29 November for a respiratory infection as he continues to fight cancer.

Pelé's health had worsened, and he would now require greater care due to the progression of his cancer, CNN reported, citing hospital statement.

Nascimento posted earlier in the week that her father would spend Christmas in the hospital.

"Our Christmas at home has been suspended. We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay (at the hospital), with all the care that this new family … Einstein gives us!!" Nascimento wrote in a post on Wednesday.

The former football player had had Covid-19, despite being vaccinated "with all doses," and because the chemotherapy had made him more fragile, he contracted a lung infection, Nascimento explained earlier.