'Football God gave a bit back' to Brentford in dramatic Man Utd draw



&#039;Football God gave a bit back&#039; to Brentford in dramatic Man Utd draw

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he almost lost faith in football after his side needed a 99th minute equaliser to hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw despite a dominant display on Saturday.

The Bees hit the woodwork four times among 31 shots - the most they have ever had in a Premier League game.

Yet they found themselves behind when Mason Mount scored his first United goal in the 96th minute.

Even then, Erik ten Hag's men could not hold out as Kristoffer Ajer smashed home to deal another blow to the Red Devils' fading hopes of reaching the Champions League next season.

Brentford famously beat United 4-0 at home last season in Ten Hag's second game in charge with a fraction of the chances they enjoyed this time around.

"There should have been only one winner in the game, that could only be us," said Frank.

"Then you go 1-0 down in the 96th minute and you think football is brutal. I almost lost faith in the football God, but he gave a bit back."

Frank could barely believe his misfortune when in a rare foray forward from United, Casemiro teed up Mount to ease the pain of his injury-plagued season since a £55 million move from Chelsea.

Yet, the home side were still not beaten as Toney's close control and vision set up Ajer to claim a point that at least takes Brentford five clear of the relegation zone.
 

Brentford / manchester united

