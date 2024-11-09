Football federation announces Tk1.5cr bonus for Saff-winning women’s team

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 03:32 pm

This bonus comes in addition to the Tk1 crore reward previously announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has announced a bonus of Tk1.5 crore for the women's football team following their historic second consecutive victory in the SAFF Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

This bonus comes in addition to the Tk1 crore reward previously announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The decision was revealed during the first meeting of the newly elected BFF committee, led by president Tabith Awal, on 9 November 2024.

In recognition of the team's consistent excellence, the BFF's reward highlights their significant contributions to Bangladesh's rise in South Asian football.

The announcement is seen as a vital gesture to encourage the players, including captain Sabina Khatun, who have played pivotal roles in the team's ongoing success.

Alongside this reward, the BFF also finalised the formation of several committees, with a finance committee appointed for a four-year tenure, while other committees will serve for one year.

This marks the beginning of a new chapter under Tabith Awal's leadership.

