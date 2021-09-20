Following New Zealand, England cancel upcoming tour of Pakistan due to security concerns

England's scheduled tour of Pakistan for two T20Is in mid-October has been cancelled, the ECB have announced.

England's men and women were due to play T20I double-headers in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14, with the women's team staying on for a subsequent three-match ODI series.

But following New Zealand's last-minute withdrawal from their tour of the country due to a security threat, the tour has been called off. The ECB use the same security consultants - ESI Security - as NZC and despite Wasim Khan, the PCB's chief executive, insisting on Sunday that he expected the fixtures to go ahead as scheduled, they were immediately in doubt after New Zealand flew home.

"The ECB has a longstanding commitment to tour Pakistan as part of the Men's Future Tours Programme in 2022," an ECB statement said.

"Earlier this year, we agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games.

"The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip.

"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments.

"There is the added complexity for our Men's T20 squad. We believe that touring under these conditions will not be ideal preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where performing well remains a top priority for 2021.

"We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country. Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship. We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022."

Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket, told ESPNcricinfo: "It's hugely sad. We've had lots of meetings over the last few days, with everything that has been going on in that part of the world, and it's desperately sad for Pakistan cricket and for the fans in that part of the world who are desperate to support their players and see live cricket in their country.

"It's very disappointing - our players were excited about the prospect of a historic tour for England women to Pakistan and to take international women's cricket to that part of the world would have been something they were very much looking forward to and would have been proud of, but it's not to be."