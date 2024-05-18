Foden voted Premier League player of the season

Sports

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 05:19 pm

Related News

Foden voted Premier League player of the season

Foden has scored 17 goals and grabbed eight assists in 34 league games this season playing centrally as well as on the wing when needed. He has 25 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 05:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Phil Foden has been voted the Premier League's player of the season, the league announced on Saturday after the 23-year-old had the best campaign of his career to help put Manchester City within reach of their fourth consecutive league title.

Foden has scored 17 goals and grabbed eight assists in 34 league games this season playing centrally as well as on the wing when needed. He has 25 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Heading into the final day of the season, City are two points ahead of Arsenal and should Pep Guardiola's side lift the title, Foden will become the youngest player ever to have won six Premier League trophies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I am extremely proud," Foden said. "It is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons."

"I've been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season."

Foden topped an eight-man shortlist which also included Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Virgil van Dijk and Ollie Watkins.

City players have now won the award five years in a row as Foden joins Ruben Dias, Haaland and two-time winner Kevin De Bruyne in winning the prize.

The last player not from City to win the award was Liverpool's Van Dijk in the 2018-19 season.

England international Foden also won the Football Writers' Association's player of the year award earlier this month.

Football

Phil Foden / chelsea / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of plastic bottles?

What is the future of plastic bottles?

10m | Videos
Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

1h | Videos
Fresh capital should be injected

Fresh capital should be injected

2h | Videos
Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

3h | Videos