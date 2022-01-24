Focus on 'Big Three' has cost tennis: Kyrgios

Sports

24 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 01:16 pm

Related News

Focus on 'Big Three' has cost tennis: Kyrgios

The outspoken Australian star said over the last decade or so an over-emphasis on the "Big Three", who have dominated the four Grand Slams, is coming back to bite the game.

24 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 01:16 pm
Focus on &#039;Big Three&#039; has cost tennis: Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has claimed tennis has embraced Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the expense of other personalities in the game, and that the sport is now paying for it.

The outspoken Australian star said over the last decade or so an over-emphasis on the "Big Three", who have dominated the four Grand Slams, is coming back to bite the game.

Nadal is the only one of the Grand Slam kings playing in Melbourne this fortnight with Djokovic back home in Serbia after being deported over vaccination issues and Federer injured.

"I think they have really only marketed three players for the last decade and now it's kind of caught up with them," Kyrgios said after his latest doubles win with Thanasi Kokkinakis on Sunday.

Kyrgios was knocked out of the Australian Open by Daniil Medvedev in an explosive second-round match but has reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles with Kokkinakis, with home fans clamouring to watch their matches.

"Tennis has really struggled to embrace different personalities, like when people go about it differently," Kyrgios said.

"I think tennis needs to embrace that more. You look at the match against me and Medvedev, you couldn't have two polar opposite kind of personalities going up against it.

"But the actual quality of tennis was still to a pretty good level and it was fun to watch. I think tennis just needs to push that I think, a lot. Otherwise..."

Kokkinakis, sitting alongside him at their post-match conference, added "Dying."

Others

Nick Kyrgios / Tennis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

56m | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

3h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

4h | Interviews
Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

20h | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

20h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

20h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030